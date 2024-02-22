The Failure of Aadhaar and the Rise of Feudal Techno-Rationing Systems

Aadhaar, the world's largest biometric database, has been touted as a revolutionary identification system that would prevent fake people from enrolling on government payrolls. However, the Aadhaar system has faced criticism for its potential to infringe on privacy and human rights. The use of biometrics in the Aadhaar project has been deemed as more appropriate for police surveillance or law enforcement purposes, raising concerns about its implementation for e-governance projects.

Moreover, the reliance on big data and biometrics in the Aadhaar system raises questions about the risks associated with centralized data collection and management. The potential for data breaches and misuse of sensitive personal information poses a threat to citizens' privacy and security. The focus on identification rather than identity has led to concerns about the marginalization of the poor and vulnerable in the implementation of such systems.

Title: The Unintended Consequences of Aadhaar: A Case of Exclusion and Inequity

Introduction:

In recent years, the implementation of Aadhaar, India's biometric identification system, has sparked debates and discussions regarding its impact on the country's population. Initially touted as a solution to provide unique identification for every citizen, the Aadhaar system has faced criticism for its unintended consequences, particularly in terms of exclusion and inequity. This blog post aims to delve into the various aspects of Aadhaar, shedding light on the challenges and implications it poses for the people of India.

Understanding Aadhaar:

Aadhaar, which translates to "foundation" in Hindi, was introduced as a 12-digit unique identity number that could be obtained by residents of India, based on their biometric and demographic data. The initial objective was to streamline access to government services, welfare benefits, and financial inclusion. However, as the implementation progressed, it became evident that Aadhaar's impact was far more complex than anticipated.

Failed Social Points System:

The Aadhaar system was intended to provide a means for individuals to access essential services and benefits. However, the reality on the ground has been quite different. The requirement for Aadhaar to access services such as rations, healthcare, and financial transactions has inadvertently excluded many individuals who face challenges in enrolling for Aadhaar due to various reasons such as biometric exceptions, technical glitches, or lack of awareness.

Inequity in Implementation:

One of the critical issues surrounding Aadhaar is the inequity in its implementation. The system has posed significant challenges for marginalized communities, including those living in remote areas, individuals with disabilities, and those belonging to linguistic minorities. The requirement for biometric authentication has proven to be particularly exclusionary for individuals with physical disabilities or those engaged in manual labor.

Unintended Consequences:

The use of biometrics as a primary means of identification has raised concerns about privacy, consent, and security. The collection and storage of such sensitive personal data in a centralized database have heightened the risk of surveillance, data breaches, and unauthorized access. Furthermore, the linkage of Aadhaar to various services has created dependencies that can lead to severe consequences if individuals are unable to meet the Aadhaar requirements.

Language Barriers:

Another critical aspect that has contributed to exclusion is the language barrier. The lack of information and resources related to Aadhaar in regional languages has further marginalized individuals who are not proficient in official languages. This linguistic divide has hindered access to crucial information about Aadhaar enrollment and usage, perpetuating inequity among diverse linguistic communities.

Lessons from Other Contexts:

The challenges posed by Aadhaar mirror similar issues faced in other countries where biometric identification systems have been implemented without adequate consideration for inclusivity and equity. The case of Côte d'Ivoire's SIM card registration requirement serves as a poignant example of how seemingly minor policy decisions can have far-reaching implications for individuals' access to essential services.

Moving Forward:

As we reflect on the unintended consequences of Aadhaar, it becomes imperative to reevaluate the approach toward identification systems and their impact on societal equity. The experiences of exclusion and inequity resulting from Aadhaar underscore the need for a more inclusive and rights-based approach to identification systems.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the implementation of Aadhaar has brought to light critical issues related to exclusion and inequity. While the system aimed to provide a unique identification mechanism, its unintended consequences have raised significant concerns about privacy, consent, and accessibility. Addressing these challenges requires a holistic reevaluation of identification systems, prioritizing inclusivity and equity to ensure that no individual is left behind in the pursuit of essential services and benefits.

As we navigate the complexities of identification systems, it is crucial to prioritize the protection of individuals' rights and ensure that technological advancements are leveraged to foster inclusivity and empowerment for all members of society. The lessons learned from Aadhaar's implementation serve as a reminder of the profound impact that policy decisions can have on the lives of individuals and communities. It is only through a concerted effort to address these challenges that we can strive towards a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

In parallel, the rise of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and transnational digital identification systems has further highlighted the risks associated with big data and techno-rationing. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has been spearheading projects to explore the use of CBDCs and integrated regulatory data and analytics platforms. While these initiatives aim to enhance financial systems and regulatory oversight, they also raise questions about data privacy protection and the potential for centralized control over digital currencies.

The push for a data-driven approach in governance and financial systems has implications for citizens' rights and freedoms. The use of big data in decision-making processes requires careful consideration of the risks and limitations associated with data-driven policies. As citizens, it is essential to question the purpose and impact of these initiatives on individual rights and societal well-being.

That it was not about identity, but about identification, about being identified —

and being identified by people other than yourself.

And the ubiquity was about peopling the numbers —

you know, every database being populated with the number

and universal was making the project develop in such a way

that every person would feel compelled to have it and that

you can’t survive without it and therefore you can get onto the database.

And that that would be the shape that the project would take.

It was clear from the beginning that the people who would suffer the most

in this in terms of immediate and direct effect would be the poor!”

[SUNIL ABRAHAM] The the first area of broad concern

is the use of biometrics in the [Aadhaar] project

which is technology that is perhaps more appropriate when it comes to

police surveillance or law enforcement purposes,

but really not an appropriate technology

when it comes to the implementation of e-governance projects. On the Central bank digital currencies side of the Big Data snake oil jamboree this from my Data Guy.

“I would ask you to look at what the Bank for International Settlements are currently working on”.

A) https://www.bis.org/publ/othp40.htm

Title: The Pitfalls of Aadhaar: A Critical Examination of Biometric Identification Systems

As Citizens, we want some measure of certainty and security to several necessary things, including Food, Energy, and borders( both personal and national), These requirements are manifested in each citizen’s lived experience daily, one sees what’s on the shelves at the shops, the cost of the monthly or quarterly energy bill. As citizens, do we wish to present data to the Government that drives their policy, or do we agree that our government should be Data-driven to the furthest extent of the current fashion? This poses the question At which point should the Data be taken as an input, indeed should it ever be taken as an input? These two additional questions are also key, should we do;

Data as if Citizens Mattered?

There are two Big Data areas that I think will soon become very central to the lives of all Citizens. These are Central Bank’s Digital Currencies and transnational digital identification systems. Aadhaar in India was blogged about my friend Ranjan at London Conversation the other day. Aadhaar is the first implementation that seems to be integrated with crossover banking/government services functionality. Aadhaar has its critics and Ranjan’s blog points to their criticisms which can be heard in their own words, for me, I take their words as a timely warning against the Big Data Snake oil jamboree which portends more towards

a New Speculative asset class than an application of Data insights to formulating solutions to problems with the primary objective to do this as if Citizens mattered.